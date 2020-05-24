1 dead after shooting in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, NC (WMBF) - A 21-year-old died after being shot early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson said the shooting happened at around 12:56 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of East 6th Street in Red Springs. The victim was later identified as Jacob Lawrence McBryde, according to authorities.
Patterson added no arrests have been made and the shooting is still under investigation.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the case.
