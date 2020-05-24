Charleston MAGA boat parade on Sunday to show support for President Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Make America Great Again parade is expected to happen Sunday afternoon in Charleston to show support for President Donald Trump.
The parade starts at the United States Coast Guard station on the battery in Downtown Charleston around 12:30 p.m.
In a Facebook event post it was said, “Some young ladies in Charleston wanted to do a parade to show support for our president. And we’re attacked with death threats. So they were forced to cancel it and remove all their social media accounts."
According to a post, the boat parade is hosted by OSR Marine, a marine supply store.
People hosting the parade say the route will round around the battery and then up the harbor, under the Ravenel Bridge and around Drum Island. Then they will go back past the U.S.S. Yorktown and end the parade just past the Harbor Marina.
The Facebook post encourages everyone who wants to participate to go support all the area restaurants in Shem Creek.
For more information on the boat parade visit their Facebook event.
