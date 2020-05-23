4 injured after North Myrtle Beach chase ends in crash, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities said a high-speed chase ended in a crash in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning.
No other details about the chase were released. Officials said North Myrtle Beach Public Safety and Fire Rescue also responded to the scene. Horry County Police, Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol also assisted.
