FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and warm temperatures into Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm temperatures and isolated showers and storms continue into our Sunday.
Temperatures tomorrow will climb into the middle 80s across the Grand Strand and upper 80s low 90s across the Pee Dee. Factoring in the humidity, heat indices could reach the low 90s across the Pee Dee.
The first half of Sunday is shaping up to be mostly dry. Hit or miss showers and storms will take place into the afternoon and evening hours, mainly after lunchtime. The Pee Dee has the better chance for rain, with scattered showers and storms becoming more likely by late tomorrow evening.
Memorial Day still has about a 20% chance for a few isolated showers and storms, but don’t expect a wash out by any means. Temperatures will be more comfortable and closer to average as well, warming into the upper 70s for the beaches and low 80s inland.
