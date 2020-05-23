FIRST ALERT: Gradual drying trend continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gradually dryer weather will continue to work into the Carolinas, but a few lingering showers and storms will remain possible at times.
Last night’s storms have moved well out to sea leaving warm and humid weather behind for today. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s along the Grand Strand and upper 80s to near 90 for the Pee Dee.
Most of the day will be rain-free, but a few showers and storms will likely develop in some areas during the afternoon and evening. The storms will likely not be as strong as what many areas saw on Friday, but locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with some storms.
Sunday will see a similar pattern with warm temperatures climbing well into the 80s. Just an isolated storm or two is possible during the afternoon and evening.
Slightly cooler and drier weather will arrive for Memorial day with a rain-free forecast and temperatures reaching the lower 80s inland and upper 70s to near 80 at the beaches.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.