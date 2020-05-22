One person injured in two-car crash on beachbound side of U.S. 501

One person injured in two-car crash on beachbound side of U.S. 501
Traffic is blocked in the beachbound lanes of U.S. 501 following a crash Friday morning. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | May 22, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 8:41 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All southbound lanes are blocked following a crash Friday morning on the beachbound side of U.S. 501, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at U.S. 501 South and West Perry Road, close to Carolina Forest Boulevard.

Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was trapped extricated from one of the vehicles and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, he added.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

ACCIDENT ON 501

Posted by Kate Merriman WMBF on Friday, May 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.