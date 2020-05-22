One person injured in two-car crash on beachbound side of U.S. 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All southbound lanes are blocked following a crash Friday morning on the beachbound side of U.S. 501, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. at U.S. 501 South and West Perry Road, close to Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was trapped extricated from one of the vehicles and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, he added.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.