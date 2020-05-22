SCHP reports fatal crash along Highway 501, Carolina Forest Blvd.; drivers expect delays

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash along one of the most popular routes to the beach has caused major back-ups.
Troopers, Horry County police and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck around 9 p.m. Friday on Highway 501 near Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol website reports that the crash is fatal, but it’s not clear how many vehicles were involved.
WMBF News has reached out to troopers to find out more information about the wreck.
HCPD is warning drivers can expect long delays. They are asking drivers to find an alternate route around the crash.
