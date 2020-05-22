Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Horry County, Pee Dee counties until 10 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for portions of our viewing area.
The watch includes Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Marlboro and Robeson counties and is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday. Remember, a severe thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for the formation of severe thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible this afternoon
A line of fast-moving storms will race out of western S.C., across the Midlands and into the Pee Dee during the late afternoon and evening hours. With plenty of humidity in place along with some stronger winds in the upper atmosphere, some of the storms will be capable or producing winds of 50 to 60 mph. In addition very heavy rain could lead to minor flooding. The storms will also produce frequent, dangerous lightning.
The Pee Dee will have the best chance of storms during the late afternoon, while the Grand Strand will have the best chance of storms through the evening hours.
Make sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather App and set it to receive notification of any watches or warnings.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.