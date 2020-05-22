Police capture Marlboro County attempted murder suspect in neighboring county

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Marlboro County is behind bars after police said they tracked him down Friday to a home in a neighboring county.
Stevvon Lewis was taken into custody without incident at a home on Judson Road in Dillon County.
Authorities said he was wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. The charges stem from two separate incidents in the city of McColl.
“Lewis has been able to evade capture since the incidents by fleeing on foot or with assistance whenever Law Enforcement was in an area he was known to frequent,” the McColl Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The McColl Police Department thanks the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division for their help in the case.
