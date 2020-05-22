New DHEC data shows 31 coronavirus cases reported at Loris nursing home

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus data involving nursing home and residential care facilities.
The latest information shows that 91 facilities have reported at least one confirmed case, and there have been 821 total cases in residents and 408 total cases in staff members. The report also shows that 95 residents have died from the coronavirus.
The new data shows an uptick in cases at the Loris Rehab and Nursing Center along Stevens Street. DHEC reports there are 26 confirmed cases in residents in the past 30 days, five confirmed cases among staff members and 3 residents have died from the virus over the last month.
It’s compared to March 11 where there were seven cases among residents, five case among staff members and one resident died from the virus.
This comes after DHEC announced it was going to do testing at all nursing homes in South Carolina. Phase one of the testing started on May 11 and officials hoped to have it completed by the end of May.
The new data came out on the same day that DHEC announced there were 26 new coronavirus cases in Horry County. It’s the biggest spike in cases since April 10 when there were 18 confirmed cases.
It’s not clear if the cases at Loris Rehab and Nursing Center are related to the spike reported on Friday since DHEC only releases a patient’s zip code information.
A look at zip codes in Horry County shows the Loris zip code, 29569, has the most reported cases at 65.
