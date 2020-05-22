Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopening on Memorial Day

By WMBF News Staff | May 22, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 1:23 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will reopen to guests on Memorial Day after being closed for two months due to COVID-19, staff said.

According to an announcement on its Facebook page, the SkyWheel will be open May 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The attraction will have a number of new procedures to ensure guests “have a safe flight.” They include:

  • Crew members are required to wear masks at all times while on property
  • Additional hand sanitizing stations are placed where crew members and guests frequent
  • Venue will be organized to ensure that the CDC social distancing of 6 feet between people is abided at all times possible
  • Gondolas will be unloaded and loaded one at a time to avoid bottleneck and distance between groups
  • In addition to regular gondola cleaning, each gondola interior will be sanitized after each group

For more information on the SkyWheel’s new procedures, click here.

