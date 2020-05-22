Myrtle Beach police implement traffic plan along Ocean Boulevard through Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As tourists arrive for Memorial Day weekend, Myrtle Beach police implemented the traffic congestion management plan for the entire weekend.
Until Monday, traffic will only move southbound on Ocean Boulevard. The northbound lane is reserved for emergency vehicles.
Throughout the weekend, golf carts will not be allowed on Ocean Boulevard starting at 29th Avenue North. Mopeds will also be restricted between the hours of 8 in the evening to 8 in the morning.
The city of Myrtle Beach has launched an interactive traffic map for the weekend to show which roads are closed and which are still open.
Despite this, some said the barricades make it confusing to follow directions with a GPS.
“Whenever we were trying to come here, we couldn’t figure out. It was taking us a different route and we couldn’t because everything was blocked off, so we just kind of had to really, like wing it, do it ourselves and figure out where to go," said Kaeli Rice, who is visiting from North Carolina.
Still, despite talk about safety on the roads, some said the shooting from last Sunday night was still top of mind. However, they said that didn’t stop them from coming to Myrtle Beach.
“Bad things happen everywhere, it’s not just here it’s all over, you have stupid people that chose to do stupid things and it happens everywhere," said Tony Allen, who traveled with his family from Kentucky for the weekend.
Police have already started to increase patrols on Ocean Boulevard and around city limits.
