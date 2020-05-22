Myrtle Beach Chamber leaders launch campaign asking tourists to ‘Visit Responsibly’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach is welcoming visitors back to the Grand Strand, but leaders are asking them to “Visit Responsibly.”
The Myrtle Beach Area and Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau released a series of videos where they address safety guidelines, local ordinances and remind tourists to keep the Grand Strand beaches clean and safe.
“This visit responsibly message is designed to educate our guests on what to expect when they travel to the Grand Strand and what we expect regarding responsible travel,” said Karen Riordan, MBACVB president & CEO. “We want everyone to enjoy all the area has to offer but that will require extra safety measures and patience as our community continues to reopen following the pandemic.”
One video also asks visitors that when it comes to restaurants they should plan ahead and practice patience as businesses implement safety guidelines.
The chamber also provided flyers to hospitality businesses to post on their storefronts to remind tourists to visit responsibly by practicing healthy hygiene, wearing face coverings when in public, throw out their trash and maintain proper social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.