Florence police make arrest in connection to shooting; 2 still wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers were called Tuesday afternoon to the 400 block of South Church Street where they found a victim with a gunshot wound.
Police said they arrested Tyrell Campbell that same day in connection to the case. He is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently at the Florence County Detention Center being held without bond.
Authorities said they are still searching for two suspects.
They are looking for Johnathan Weeks and Shai-quan Waiters. Both are wanted on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
