Florence nurse accused of stealing nearly 300 prescription pills from S.C. prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A nurse from Florence was fired from her job at a South Carolina prison after authorities said she was caught stealing nearly 300 prescription pills.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections released arrest warrants on Friday for 31-year-old Stephanie Turner, of Florence. She was a registered nurse at Turbeville Correctional Institution in Clarendon County.
Arrest warrants show that on May 11, she was found with 260 prescription pills in her bag that belonged to inmates at the prison. One of the arrest warrants state that she was found with 45 tablets of Prozac.
She is charged with seven counts of violating the state’s pharmacy laws.
She was booked into the Clarendon County Detention Center but has since bonded out of jail.
