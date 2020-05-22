FIRST ALERT: Minor flooding on several local rivers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recent heavy rain has led to several rivers climbing above flood stage.
Rainfall amounts across parts of the Pee Dee have exceeded 7 inches over the last 4 days.
A flood warning is in effect for The Great Pee Dee River. At 9:00 PM Thursday the river stage was 18.96 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Moderate flooding is forecast as the river is forecast to continue to rise to near 24.9 feet by Tuesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter if more heavy falls. At 25.0 feet, flood waters will continue to affect logging operations upstream and downstream from Pee Dee. Flooding of farmlands adjacent to the river will worsen.
The flood warning continues for The Black Creek At Quinby. The current stage is 13.49 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 14.3 feet by early Saturday afternoon then begin falling. At 14.0 feet floodwaters surround the majority of homes on East Black Creek Road, Creekside Drive and Crooked Creek Drive and all residents are isolated due to the floodwaters. Water is lapping at the foundations of all ground level homes in these areas.
A flood warning is also in effect for the Lumber River at Lumberton. The current river level is 12.92 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by late this morning and continue to rise to near 13.2 feet by Friday evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Tuesday morning. The floodwaters may affect some residential property as water backs up into the drainage ditches in the city.
