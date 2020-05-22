FIRST ALERT: Minor flooding on several local rivers

A flood warning is also in effect for the Lumber River at Lumberton. The current river level is 12.92 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by late this morning and continue to rise to near 13.2 feet by Friday evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Tuesday morning. The floodwaters may affect some residential property as water backs up into the drainage ditches in the city.