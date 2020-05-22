FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong storms possible this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong storms are possible as we head into this afternoon and evening.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for counties just outside of the Pee Dee. Remember, a severe thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for the formation of severe thunderstorms. While our area isn’t officially in the watch, a few storms could make their way into the Pee Dee. This will be something to keep an eye on.
A line of fast moving storms will race out of western SC, across the Midlands and into the Pee Dee during the late afternoon and evening hours. With plenty of humidity in place along with some stronger winds in the upper atmosphere, some of the storms will be capable or producing winds of 50 to 60 mph. In addition very heavy rain could lead to minor flooding. The storms will also produce frequent, dangerous lightning.
The Pee Dee will have the best chance of storms during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
The Grand Strand will have the best chance of a few isolated storms through the evening hours.
