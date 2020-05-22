DHEC announces 245 new COVID-19 cases, 26 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced new coronavirus case numbers on Friday.
The agency reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in the state, and 26 of those are in Horry County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases since DHEC has been tracking the virus to 9,638.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (5), Anderson (4), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (2), Charleston (16), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (2), Dillon (8), Dorchester (6), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Hampton (1), Horry (26), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Lee (4), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (8), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (6), Richland (28), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (9), York (3)
DHEC also announced three more people have died from coronavirus.
The three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Spartanburg (2) and Jasper (1) counties.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
