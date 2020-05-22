Conway police looking for suspect who stole ATV from business

Police are looking for the man they said stole an ATV from a Conway business the night of May 17. (Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | May 22, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 9:57 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the theft of an ATV from a home earlier this week.

According to information from the Conway Police Department, officers were notified of a malicious damage complaint in the 2300 block of Main Street on Monday.

Officers were told that an unidentified man unlawfully entered onto the property the night before and stole a 2001 red Kawasaki four-wheel ATV, authorities said.

The man is described as standing between 6 feet and 6-foot-3, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds, and wearing blue jeans and a dark blue hoodie that may have the writing “Pro Bass Shops” on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

