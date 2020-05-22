Conway announces reopening of sports and fitness center on June 1

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway announced that it will be reopening the sports and fitness center on June 1.
The Conway Sports and Fitness Center, formerly known as the Conway Recreation Center, was closed due to COVID-19, but during that time staff members were able to deep clean and rearrange the equipment to create a safe and healthy environment. There will also be numerous hand sanitizer and wipe stations throughout the fitness center.
The facility will reopen for individual exercise, but with numerous precautions in place.
The facility hours will be as follows:
- Monday – Friday: 6:00am – 12:00pm; 1:00pm – 8:00pm
- Saturday: 8:00am – 12:00pm; 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- Sunday: Closed
The modified hours will allow staff to clean the building in its entirety.
The facility hopes to reopen the pool the week after the reopening. They are also hopeful that fitness classes will start back up in outdoor locations that same week.
Basketball and Pickleball courts will not be available for play, and water fountains and complimentary coffee services will also be suspended until further notice.
Locker and shower rooms won’t be available, but restrooms will be open for use.
When people enter the fitness center, everyone will have their temperature monitored by staff. They also ask that anyone not feeling well, been in contact with someone who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been asked to self-monitor not visit the facility and stay home.
The Conway Sports and Fitness Center is inviting members to visit the facility from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 28 for individual tours with a staff member to see the changes it has made.
