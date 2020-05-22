CDC reports COVID-19 ‘does not spread easily’ from touching surfaces or animals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is still learning how the new disease of COVID-19 spreads.
Back in March, the CDC took part in a study that found COVID-19 can persist in the air and on surfaces for hours or even days, suggesting people could become infected in more ways than just person-to-person.
The CDC thinks the virus spreads easily and mainly from person-to-person, mostly:
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.
- These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
Despite the March study, the CDC reports that the virus does not spread easily in other ways.
According to the CDC, these are not thought to be the main ways the virus spreads:
- "From touching surfaces or objects. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus.
- From animals to people. At this time, the risk of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people is considered to be low. Learn about COVID-19 and pets and other animals.
- From people to animals. It appears that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations. CDC is aware of a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19. Learn what you should do if you have pets."
The CDC said “the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus,” starting with these steps to slow the spread:
- "Maintain good social distance (about 6 feet). This is very important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces."
