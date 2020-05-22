Business owners accused of failing to report millions of dollars in sales in Marion, Dillon counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested two local businessmen on Friday who they said failed to report millions of dollars in sales.
The two cases are unrelated but occurred in Dillon and Marion counties.
In the first case, 42-year-old Rafat Abudayya owns two convenience stores and a liquor store in Dillon and Marion counties.
According to arrest warrants, Abudayya didn’t report $1.7 million in sales from 2016 – 2018 and evaded paying $123,921 in sales on all three stores.
He’s charged with three counts of tax evasion.
In separate case, 42-year-old Mohamed Salah, who owns four convenience stores in Dillon and Marion counties, Tall Pines Grocery and Tobacco House Corporation, is accused of failing to report $3.8 million in sales from 2016 – 2018. SCDOR agents said he didn’t pay $270,178 in taxes.
He’s charged with six counts of tax evasion.
If convicted, both men face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 for each count.
The two were booked into the Dillon County Detention Center, but both have bonded out.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.