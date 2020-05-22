Bond denied for suspect in Myrtle Beach man’s disappearance, murder

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied Thursday for the man accused of killing a Myrtle Beach man last summer, according to information from the solicitor’s office.
Darrell Demarcus Land, 32, remains in jail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a firearm.
Land was in court Thursday on a motion requesting he be granted bond.
Authorities said an investigation revealed that Land killed 36-year-old Arnold Bennett on Aug. 4, 2019 along Sand Ridge Drive near Little River.
Bennett was first reported missing on Aug. 7 to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He was then reported missing to Horry County Police Department on Aug. 13.
Authorities said that digital evidence shows that on Aug. 4, Land was at a location near Sand Ridge Drive, where remains were later found.
