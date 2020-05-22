Authorities: Florence woman passed over $45K in forged checks over two years

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly passing tens of thousands of dollars worth of forged checks over two years.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Beverly Steele was charged with 66 counts of forgery, value less than $10,000.
Investigators said Steele removed numerous checks from the victim’s residence and passed 66 of them for proceeds in varying amounts after forging the victim’s signature.
From March 9, 2018 to March 2, 2020, Steele wrote approximately $45,707 on the victim’s account, according to authorities.
Steele was released from jail Thursday on a $66,000 personal recognizance bond.
