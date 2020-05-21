100-year-old WWII veteran gets standing ovation at hospital after beating COVID-19

100-year-old WWII veteran gets standing ovation at hospital after beating COVID-19
A 100-year-old WWII veteran has been released from Henrico Doctors’ Hospital after beating coronavirus! (Source: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 21, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 10:49 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 100-year-old WWII veteran has been released from Henrico Doctors’ Hospital after beating coronavirus!

Lloyd Falk was admitted to the hospital on March 24 – he was one of the facility’s first COVID-19 patients.

According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, Falk lost his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago. Despite the loss, he “continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight.”

100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Beats COVID-19

Today, 100-year-old WWII veteran, Lloyd Falk, beats coronavirus after a 58 day stay at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. Mr. Falk was admitted to the hospital on March 24 as one of our first COVID-19 patients. Despite losing his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago, Mr. Falk continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight against COVID-19. This afternoon, the care team at HCA Healthcare's Henrico Doctors’ Hospital honored Mr. Falk and his late wife, lining up in the hallways and cheering him on as he was wheeled out of the hospital to begin his rehabilitation and recovery. We salute you, Mr. Falk. Your courage and resilience inspires us all. You know where to find us if you need us ❤. #CareLikeFamily #CaringDuringCOVID19 #HealthierTomorrows

Posted by Henrico, Parham & Retreat Doctors' Hospitals on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

After his 58-day stay, the team at the hospital honored Mr. Falk by lining the hallways and cheering him on.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.