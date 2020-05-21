Warrants show 18-year-old murder suspect shot victim in chest near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old near Conway, according to arrest warrants.
The warrants state that Cameron Woo-Shuler shot Trisan Sillsbury in the chest Wednesday afternoon along Oak Log Lake Road, near Highway 905.
The documents also show that Woo-Shuler was headed to the victim’s home to sell him drugs.
“The victim admitted the handgun he utilized was between his driverseat (sic) and center console of the vehicle he operated to the victim’s residence with the intent to complete the sale of a quarter pound of marijuana to the victim,” the arrests warrants state.
Woo-Shuler was arrested just hours after the shooting and booked in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
He is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
