Suspect Search: Man accused in assault that sent victim to the hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said one victim was beaten so badly, they had to interview her while recovering in the hospital.
Authorities said a second suspect found a truck loaded with valuables and decided to break in, then drove away with quite the loot. Let’s see if you can help track them down.
Horry County police are looking for Lewis Treze Qualon Hickman.
Last month police responded to Loris Hospital regarding a past assault. The victim told police she went somewhere with her father’s girlfriend and when she returned to her dad’s home Hickman began yelling at her because she left.
She said he then punched her above her eye and a second punch knocked her out. The victim alleged when she came to, she tried to leave but Hickman continued to yell at her and then kicked her on the side of her head, knocking her to the ground.
While police were at the hospital, they said Hickman called the victim to apologize. The victim put the call on speaker, then told him to stop calling her and hung up the phone.
Hickman is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He’s 25 years old, with a last known address of Long Horne Ranch Drive in Loris.
Horry County police are also searching for Garrett Dean Cooper.
In March police responded to Old Reaves Ferry Road in Conway for a report of a stolen truck.
The victim said he went to the gym, then parked his truck in his driveway. He said he left a pair of jeans, his key fob, a credit card, a handgun, a leather jacket and $2,000 cash inside the truck. The following morning, he noticed his truck was gone.
Cooper is charged with grand larceny, financial transaction card theft and breaking into motor vehicles. He’s 20 years old with a last known address of Windale Drive in Columbia.
