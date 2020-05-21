Sheriff: Murder suspects attempted to escape SC jail by digging through wall

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three murder suspects attempted to escape from the Orangeburg County jail by digging through a wall, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged 22-year-old Curtis Green with escape.
Authorities also charged 36-year-old Leroy Bowers and 22-year-old Steve Rolley with assisting Green.
“Each one of these who attempted this escape are awaiting trial for murder,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But fortunately these violent individuals were discovered before their plan was complete.”
According to a report, the investigation began when officers at the detention center notified deputies on Saturday that three inmates had attempted to escape by digging through a wall.
Deputies say they discovered the inmates had damaged the locks on their cells to prevent authorities from entering.
“The inmates were eventually convinced by deputies to exit the cells without force being used,” OCSO officials said.
The sheriff’s office said Green was originally arrested in 2016 and charged with a fatal shooting that happened the previous year.
“In 2018, he and three others overpowered and assaulted a correctional officer almost two years to the day prior to this most recent escape charge,” the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators say Bowers is awaiting trial for a June 2019 shooting that left one man dead, and Rolley is charged in a 2017 shooting in which he shot one of two people who were arguing with each other.
According to OCSO officials, Green’s escape charge means he could be facing between one and 15 years in prison after he serves any sentence should he be convicted on his murder charge.
Bond was denied on each of the suspects.
