Senior Spotlight: High honors student’s goal is to become an orthodontist

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high school senior at Johnsonville High School said he always gave it his all when working hard in school and playing varsity baseball.
Jaxon Avant is graduating with a 5.0 grade point average and said he enjoyed staying busy while in high school.
“I’m on the math team, Crusaders on Campus, a member of the Palmetto Boys State and elected in the House of Representatives," Avant said. "I’m also in the Beta Club and I’ve played baseball all four years, and I’ve been playing varsity for three of those.”
Avant has a clear goal for his future. He’ll be attending the University of South Carolina in the fall and majoring in biological sciences, with an emphasis on pre-dental studies.
"Hopefully I’ll go on to MUSC to focus on orthodontics where I can make an impact on people’s lives and improve their smile so they can feel more confident about themselves,” he said.
His senior year is different than what he expected it would be. Avant said he took classes at the Continuum at Lake City for dual enrollment classes, so he didn’t have classes at Johnsonville High this year.
"School-wise, I just miss hanging out on the baseball field and being with my friends and making memories with them one last time before we go our separate ways,” he said. “It’s sad to know it had to end like this, with just a blink of an eye it’s gone, without a proper send-off like the way previous graduating classes have had.”
Avant said he will stay positive and his goal is to make his friends and family proud.
He will graduate with an individual ceremony in the school gym accompanied by his family. Johnsonville High School will combine each student’s ceremony into one video.
