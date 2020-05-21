Report: Victim may have been shot by his own weapon while trying to stop Murrells Inlet condo burglary

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Additional details have been released about an attempted burglary in Murrells Inlet Wednesday afternoon in which the homeowner was shot.
According to a report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Lomax Court, just off Wachesaw Road, where they found a man shot in the stomach area and an exit wound through the back.
The victim said he came home for lunch and was cooking when he heard something inside his condo. He told deputies that he found burglars inside his residence.
According to the victim, while fighting with the burglars he got shot, “possibly by his own weapon that they were stealing, but he didn’t see the weapon,” the report stated.
The man was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. His condition has not been released.
A witness who lives in the building next to the victim told deputies he also came home for lunch around 2:55 p.m. and was outside smoking about five minutes later when he heard a gunshot.
According to the witness, after the gunshot he saw the victim’s door open and three males run out to a white Volkswagon with the doors open and a female driver waiting, the report stated.
The witness said he knew the woman from high school. Deputies said the investigation revealed that 19-year-old Alexis Storm Flores was one of the burglars.
Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.
