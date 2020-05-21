National Weather Service confirms tornado on Johns Island during Wednesday storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with National Weather Service Charleston confirmed a tornado was on Johns Island during storms on Wednesday.
NWS officials say it was an EF-1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 95 mph.
According to meteorologists, the tornado began just south of Chisolm Road and west of Chaineybriar Lane around 11:47 a.m.
It then continued eastward across the southern portion of Shadberry Lane, dissipating over Church Creek, just southeast of Overlook Road, the report stated.
“Along the path of the tornado, most of the damage was due to many snapped and uprooted trees,” NWS officials said.
Officials say there were some homes that sustained mainly minor roof damage due to falling trees and/or large limbs.
There were no reported injuries.
Pictures sent in by viewers showed fallen trees and damage to vehicles on Chisolm Road on Johns Island.
Kate Pleasants captured pictures on Chisolm Road of downed trees along with a picture of a tree that damaged a vehicle.
According to Pleasants, a tree missed a shop, but crushed a truck right next to it.
“Definitely a tornado, my husband said it sounded like a freight train,” Pleasants said." They all sheltered under tables at their shop."
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.