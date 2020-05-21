Myrtle Beach solid waste crews gear up for Memorial Day weekend

“We’re right on the brink right now. They put a hiring freeze in when the coronavirus came, and we had two gentlemen that retired and we were able to move one of our gentlemen. He got his CDL so we were able to move him in-house without having to hire from the outside," Blake said. "So it put us right on level. If we end up losing anyone or someone gets injured at this point, we’re down a route because we can’t technically hire anyone right now until that freeze is lifted.”