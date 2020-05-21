Myrtle Beach solid waste crews gear up for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Trash pickup is a top priority for Myrtle Beach solid waste crews ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.
If you walk or drive along Ocean Boulevard, you’ll see trash cans that line the street. Tossing your trash away and making sure it lands in the cans is just one way you can help keep the city clean.
Dustin Blake, a supervisor with the city’s Solid Waste Recycling Division, said because many commercial locations like restaurants had limitations, they didn’t see that much activity but recently that’s changed.
“This Saturday and Sunday we will actually be working," Blake said. "All these cans will be dumped twice a day by the actual garbage trucks. We won’t use the mini loaders because there will be so much more trash.”
Many people have spent a lot of extra time at home over the past few months, and one activity folks are doing more of is yard work. As a result, residential collection has been a primary focus for crews.
Blake also noted that the Solid Waste Recycling Division is on a hiring freeze just as the summer season gets underway.
“We’re right on the brink right now. They put a hiring freeze in when the coronavirus came, and we had two gentlemen that retired and we were able to move one of our gentlemen. He got his CDL so we were able to move him in-house without having to hire from the outside," Blake said. "So it put us right on level. If we end up losing anyone or someone gets injured at this point, we’re down a route because we can’t technically hire anyone right now until that freeze is lifted.”
