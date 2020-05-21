Myrtle Beach city crews put up ‘No Thru Traffic’ signs ahead of holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With the Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, crews are putting up ‘No Thru Traffic’ signs in Myrtle Beach.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the signs are posted at streets that lead into residential areas in an effort to avoid disrupting neighborhoods with cut-through traffic from major roadways.
The public is asked not to move the signs.
On Thursday morning, Myrtle Beach City Council finalized plans for the holiday weekend during a special meeting.
The council approved a resolution declaring the Memorial Day weekend an extraordinary event and authorizing the city manager to take all steps necessary “for the preservation of public health, safety and welfare.”
The resolution includes implementing a traffic congestion plan.
