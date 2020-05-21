Myrtle Beach City Council to finalize plans for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council will finalize its plan for the Memorial Day weekend during a special meeting Thursday morning.
Council will meet via telephone beginning at 10 a.m. The conference call will be carried on the city’s Facebook page.
According to the agenda, the council will look to approve a resolution declaring the Memorial Day weekend an extraordinary event and authorizing the city manager to take all steps necessary “for the preservation of public health, safety and welfare.”
That includes implementing a traffic congestion plan. According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, that initiative has three parts:
Part One: Traffic control devices have been staged at various intersections across the city. In the event that a roadway becomes heavily congested and the traffic demands exceed the roadway capacity, a team of officers have been identified to utilize the staged traffic control devices to divert traffic to a less congested area.
Part Two: South Carolina Highway Patrol will be monitoring eight intersections at key points throughout the city during peak travel times. Their role will be to direct traffic and control the intersection to ensure traffic is moving, and the intersection does not become congested.
Part Three: Beginning Friday morning at 6 a.m., motorists will be allowed to travel southbound only on Ocean Boulevard. The northbound lane will be for emergency vehicles only. Pedestrian barricades have been placed along the curb on Ocean Boulevard. The barricades will encourage pedestrians to utilize the crosswalks and to prevent pedestrians from walking in the roadway.
The move comes after violence mired the previous weekend, when shots rang out on Ocean Boulevard in the evening of May 17.
Several people were injured in the shooting, which involved rival gang members from Chesterfield County, authorities said.
Seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
