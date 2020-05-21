Leaders hope reopening attractions will lead to less crowded Grand Strand beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Attractions across the Grand Strand will be able to open their doors on Friday for the Memorial Day weekend crowds after the governor lifted restrictions on those types of businesses.
Many Myrtle Beach city leaders are giving Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision two thumbs up, stating more open businesses mean less people congregating on the already crowded beaches.
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Karen Riordan said residents were expressing concerns about seeing greater numbers of people on the beaches, making it more difficult for some to safely follow the social distancing guidelines.
But with more attractions along the Grand Strand reopening, Riordan said it gives tourists and residents more places to go while keeping the beach less crowded.
“We want people to be practicing social distancing and staying apart, following the rules,” Riordan said. “That’s hard if nothing is open. So with attractions opening, it gives people more options for things to do.”
City leaders said they’ve been in communication with lodging companies across the area about the number of bookings for Memorial Day weekend. Those numbers are showing an influx of guests headed to the Grand Strand, and now they’ll have more places to go instead of hanging out on the beaches and streets.
“We’re looking at close to 100% hotel occupancy rate this weekend," said Myrtle Beach Councilmember John Krajc. “Having the attractions open will give tourists something to do and not just be in the street or on the beach.”
Although numerous attractions are reopening Friday, some companies say they’ll be reopening a bit later.
Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park could reopen for the general public on Friday but has decided to wait until Monday to continue training staff and make sure guests are safe when they walk through their doors.
“When members return, they’ll notice hand sanitizer at the entrance, as well as around all the attractions," said Rebecca Feagin, marketing manager for the trampoline park. "All of our team members will be wearing masks and there will be signage around the park sharing safety and social distancing guidelines.”
Feagin said the company is taking the extra “hiring” mile to keep their business safe.
“We’re hiring specific crews that will be cleaning all those high touch areas [in the facility], more often then you would of seen [them cleaning] prior to the March time frame," said Feagin.
Although Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park is reopening for the public on Monday, they are having a soft opening for their members only, on Sunday.
