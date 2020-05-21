1 killed in head-on tractor-trailer crash in Marlboro County, troopers say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called to the wreck around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and Mt. Zion Church Road.
Master Trooper David Jones said a Honda had stopped on Highway 15 in order to make a left turn onto Mt. Zion Church Road. The driver of a tractor-trailer wasn’t able to stop in time and hit the Honda, then went left of center and hit a Chevrolet Malibu head-on that was travelling in the opposite direction on Highway 15.
The driver of the Malibu died at the scene, according to Jones. That person’s name has not been released.
Jones also said that the driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
