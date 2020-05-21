HCFR: 2 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews and troopers were called to the wreck around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to E. Cox Ferry Road and Highway 90.
Officials said it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Crews have the road around the intersection is blocked and they’re asking drivers to avoid the area.
