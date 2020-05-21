Garth Brooks’ sold-out Charlotte show rescheduled again, this time for October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Country music superstar Garth Brook is postponing his Charlotte concert for a second time over coronavirus.
The Bank of America Stadium stop, previously postponed to June 13, is now scheduled for October 10, 2020. The concert was first scheduled to happen on May 2.
Event coordinators say all tickets will be honored.
“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy,” said Garth Brooks.
Back in December, fans in the Queen City wasted no time buying up tickets - quickly making the concert the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium.
All 74,000 were sold out within 90 minutes (although they were quickly being offered on the secondary market).
“Tepper Sports & Entertainment holds the health and safety of our patrons, entertainers and staff at live events as our top priority,” a spokesperson for Tepper Sports & Entertainment said. “The concert is scheduled and we are hopeful that it will take place. As is the case with any stadium event, we will be prepared to adjust and follow the guidelines communicated by the government, medical professionals and public health officials.”
North Carolina enters a “safer stay at home” Phase 2 of reopening Friday.
The mass gathering limits in Phase 2 will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. This applies to event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.
Brooks tweeted about the concert selling out moments after the last ticket was sold, thanking fans and saying the quick sales get him even more excited for the show.
The concert stop marks Brooks’ first time in Charlotte in 22 years. This will be the only stop in the Carolinas on The Stadium Tour.
