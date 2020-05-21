FIRST ALERT: Rinse and repeat, heavy rain expected again today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Showers and storms are likely once again today with periods of heavy rain at times.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the inland counties of Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro and Robeson and Scotland including the cities of Florence, Hartsville, Darlington, Dillon, Bennettsville and Lumberton. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means conditions are favorable for flooding to quickly develop.
That same area of low pressure which has brought us rain all week long will be responsible for one more day of widespread showers and storms. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with passing thunderstorms and showers off and on throughout the day. Highs will remain just below normal with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. Once again, any thunderstorm that does develop will be capable of dropping locally very heavy rainfall.
So far, it's been a game of the have and have nots when it has come to rainfall in our area. Areas along the Grand Strand have managed to just get about a tenth of an inch of rain while areas in the Pee Dee have easily picked up on 1-3+" with more expected from those showers and storms today.
That area of low pressure will begin to lose it's grip on our area later this evening and into Friday. Rain chances will take a dip by Friday and into the Memorial Day Weekend but there are still some chances of a few showers for that weekend forecast. An additional inch or two will be possible over the next two days with a few more isolated and scattered showers for those weekend afternoons.
