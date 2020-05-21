FIRST ALERT: Lingering storms at times today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will gradually start to wind down through the weekend as a drier weather pattern settles into the area.
An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has remain stalled across the western Carolinas will gradually weaken and pull away from the region today through the weekend. The departing storm system will allow rain chances to gradually decrease.
Some inland areas have seen as much as 7 inches of rain so far this week.
Today will start to see a slow improving trend. While pop up showers and storms will remain likely at times, they will not be as widespread as the previous days with rain chances dropping to 40%. Showers and storms will be most likely with a first round in the early to mid afternoon. A second round of storms may arrive late this evening.
While no widespread severe weather is expected, a few of the storms today could be quite strong with gusty winds and frequent, dangerous lightning. An isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out.
With a bit more sunshine than the last several days, temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s.
Rain chances will continue to slowly drop into the Memorial Day weekend. Right now, the weekend forecast features a 30% of mainly afternoon showers and storms on Saturday with chances dropping to 20% by Sunday. Temperatures climbing well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday with lingering humidity adding to a summer-like feel.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.