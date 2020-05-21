CCU, Conway Medical Center partner to develop rapid testing method for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Professors at Coastal Carolina University have teamed up with nurses and medical staff at Conway Medical Center to develop a screening test for COVID-19, which is currently entering the validation process.
According to a CCU press release, the validation process involves comparing the results of the CCU-developed test with the standard test that is currently available to patients at CMC.
The results of this validation process would allow for an Emergency Use Authorization that could increase the capacity of local testing for COVID-19, and – as time progresses – develop a new higher throughput method for testing than is currently available.
According to the release, the impetus for the test development came in early April, when CCU professor and chair of the S.C. Floodwater Commission Tom Mullikin passed on concerns to the dean about the speed for testing of COVID-19 in South Carolina.
Mullikin inquired if there were faculty at CCU who could work on developing a rapid test and expressed a need for CCU to do all it could to bring its best resources to this challenge.
As a result, biology professor Michelle Barthet developed several strategies for possible high through-put testing. This means that, using CCU’s test, CMC would be able to test 28 samples for the virus in less than 90 minutes. Current testing times can take up to 48 hours to deliver results, the release stated.
Barthet worked with CCU biochemistry professor Paul Richardsonto develop the testing protocol in the month of April, which was approved by the CCU Institutional Review Board late that month, according to university officials.
The professors and their partners at CMC are optimistic about the validation process, though the timeframe for validation isn’t set in stone.
“It really depends on how many positive samples we get and how accurate the test is,” said Richardson.
Samples are being collected by consenting patients at CMC.
The test is non-invasive, only requiring a touch of the tongue to gather saliva instead of taking a nasal swab, according to CCU.
“Conway Medical Center is excited to be part of developing this COVID-19 test, especially one that is faster and less invasive,” said CMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson. “We constantly look for ways to help our patients long-term, and this collaboration with Coastal Carolina University and its outstanding team of scientists does just that. To be on the forefront of this research and test development is an example of CMC’s commitment to improving health and saving lives in our community and beyond.”
