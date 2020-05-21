CCU, Conway Medical Center partner to develop rapid testing method for COVID-19

“Conway Medical Center is excited to be part of developing this COVID-19 test, especially one that is faster and less invasive,” said CMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson. “We constantly look for ways to help our patients long-term, and this collaboration with Coastal Carolina University and its outstanding team of scientists does just that. To be on the forefront of this research and test development is an example of CMC’s commitment to improving health and saving lives in our community and beyond.”