Carolina Cares initiative raises over $115K to benefit Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over the past several weeks, it’s been difficult not to notice the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our communities.
It's not all the negative effects though.
Carolina Cares continues to show us how much our area is willing to lend that extra support and help provide crucial meals or even pay bills to those still facing uncertain times.
Along with your donations, we've also been overwhelmed by the support of local businesses willing to match donations to help their own neighbors in need.
"Chase Oil Company's been in this community since 1946 and the community is important to us. To be involved in the community, supporting the community are important to us. So when you have an opportunity to give back, you want to do that,” said Charles Howard with Chase Oil Company.
We want to once again send a special thank you to everyone who's made this campaign possible, along with our partners at The Salvation Army.
We've now raised over $114,000 throughout the Grand Strand and Florence since April 4. Every penny is staying local to benefit those who need it most.
