Apply now for up to $1,500 toward rent payment through SC Housing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Housing has set aside $5 million to help South Carolinians facing financial hardships amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s housing authority wants to offer emergency rental assistance to those who qualify. Eligible renters will receive up to $1,500 toward your rental payment.
The program was introduced Wednesday, May 20, and applications are open right now. SC Housing is partnering with SC Thrive to offer rental assistance to anyone who’s been affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave.
For nearly the last 50 years, SC Housing has been working to provide affordable housing opportunities across the state. This new rental assistance is being funded through its emergency fund.
“Even though we’re a state agency, we don’t use any tax funding. We don’t use any federal funding. We, actually, are self-supporting as a state agency. We make our own money and so we have unrestricted funds. We’re able to use $5 million of that unrestricted fund, in this situation, for a one-time, lump-sum, $1,500 payment to help out with rent," said SC Housing marketing and communications director, Clayton Ingram.
“Now, this is not going to go to the individual. The funds themselves are going to go to the landlord or the property management company where they live.”
The agency is hoping to ease some of the financial stress some families may be feeling because of COVID-19.
You qualify if you make 80% or less than what’s called the Area Median Income for your county.
You can find those numbers in the chart below.
You’ll also need to show proof of how COVID-19 has affected your employment or income, beginning on March 10 or after.
Every family member is welcome to apply, but there will only be one payment per lease, if you qualify.
Ingram says, “I wish it were a lot more money, but when it’s out, it’s out. So, if I was needing this, I would go to that website and apply as quickly as possible. Of course, the earlier that you apply and the more information that you can give us, the quicker you’re going to get processed, but we expect all of these to be processed within 30 days and we’re hoping this gets processed quickly and gets out to the people who need it very quickly.”
