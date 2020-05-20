Woman accused of stabbing man during argument in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing charges after police said she stabbed a man during an argument in Myrtle Beach.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of Flagg Street for an assault call, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim told police he had been arguing with the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Alexia Kiara Moses, after he told her to “step away from his vehicle."
According to the report, the victim returned to his room where the argument continued. Moses then allegedly hit the victim with a broom. Police said she then grabbed a kitchen knife and struck the victim in the back.
Moses claimed she stabbed the victim after he attempted to lunge at her, the report stated. She also alleged the victim strangled her during the altercation.
Police said the victim recorded the incident which corroborated his version of events.
According to the report, the victim had a mark on his lower back consistent with a broom handle and a knife wound to his upper back.
EMS responded to the scene to bandage the victim’s wounds.
Online records from Myrtle Beach police show Moses is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
