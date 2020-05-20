Shooting investigation underway in Murrells Inlet; 1 person shot, deputies say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating a shooting in Murrells Inlet that sent one person to the hospital.
Deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to Lomax Court, just off Wachesaw Road.
They said a man suffered a single gunshot wound and has been transported to a local hospital. His condition has not been released at this time.
Deputies said the gunman has left the area.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
