‘She never left me’: Recovered COVID-19 mother, infant reunite with ICU nurse who provided help
An ICU nurse at McLeod Health reunites with a recovered COVID-19 patient who she helped following the birth of her daughter. (Source: WMBF News)
By Zach Wilcox | May 20, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 2:53 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - McLeod Health hosted a reunion Wednesday morning between a new mother and the nurse that never left her side.

Shaquilla James gave birth to her first child and had to be intubated because of the novel coronavirus. James is the first pregnant COVID-19 patient the McLeod hospital system has had.

She was intubated for a week and couldn't hold her newborn baby. Her nurse Kelly was with James when she came out of anesthesia. Kelly asked if James needed anything and she wrote, "Please stay with me."

"The whole time she was there. She never left me. That's why I thank God for her, and she made sure that I got to see my baby," James

The new mother and her baby, Aubrey, have been home for two weeks now.

She said other than Aubrey cries a lot, they haven’t had any more issues.

