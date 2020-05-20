Report: Machete-wielding confrontation ends in shooting at Myrtle Beach apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have released additional details on a shooting at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex that left a man injured.
Around 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the Carolina Breeze Apartments on Cedar Street for reports of a shooting.
Witnesses on scene told officers two groups of men “had issues” with each other, according to a police report. The victim said some of the men were armed with machetes.
At one point, someone from the group wielding the machetes fired shots, hitting the victim in the groin, police said.
The victim said he was caught in the crossfire and had nothing to do with either group, according to the report.
Police said the victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.
No arrests have been made in the case.
