Remaining N.C. soldiers return home from sudden Middle East deployment

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - Months after a Fort Bragg rapid-response force was activated amid tensions with Iran, deploying 3,000 soldiers to the Middle East, all of the soldiers are now returning home.
On Tuesday, many welcomed home the last of the soldiers from Fort Bragg’s legendary 82nd Airborne Brigade who deployed on the Immediate Response Force mission to start 2020.
“Your Devil Brigade answered the no-notice call and supported Central Command with distinction, proudly representing the 82nd Airborne Division to protect our Nation’s interests,” a post from the Facebook page read.
In February, nearly 800 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division’s Immediate Response Force returned home.
Eager family members waited in the base’s iconic Green Ramp to greet their loved ones.
