Phase 2 of reopening in North Carolina begins May 22, Gov. Roy Cooper announces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina will enter a “safer at home” Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. Gov. Cooper announced Wednesday. Phase 2 is expected to be in effect until June 26.
The mass gathering limits in Phase 2 will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. This applies to event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.
Restaurants can re-open for dine-in customers at mostly a 50 percent capacity, with distancing and cleaning requirements.
Personal care businesses like salons and barbershops can also re-open at 50 percent capacity. These businesses will have face covering and cleaning requirements while also reducing the number of people in the waiting areas.
Swimming pools will be able to open at 50 percent capacity, and overnight and day camps can open with safety rules. Childcare facilities remain open and are now able to enroll all children.
“Not every restaurant & salon will be able to open Friday evening and some may choose not to open at all. Show them the courtesy of patience as they weigh how best to serve their customers and stay safe. We owe that to them,” Gov. Cooper said.
Some businesses and places will remain closed in Phase 2 including bars; night clubs; gyms and indoor fitness facilities; indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys; and public playgrounds. This is because the spread of COVID-19 can be significant there.
The full “Safer at Home” Phase 2 executive order can be found below.
The mass gathering limit does not apply to retail businesses, restaurants, personal care and grooming businesses, pools, child care, day camps, and overnight camps. In these settings, there are other restrictions, such as 50 percent reduced occupancy or putting six feet of distance between each group at a restaurant, to ensure that there is not overcrowding.
The prohibition on mass gatherings does not include gatherings for health and safety, to look for and obtain goods and services, for work, or for receiving governmental services.
A mass gathering does not include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations or stops, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls, and shopping centers. It also does not apply to the exercise of First Amendment rights.
However, in these settings, people are strongly encouraged to follow the Three Ws, and should avoid congregating in groups.
Answers to frequently asked questions about Phase 2 can be found below.
The mass gathering limit and other requirements of this Executive Order do not apply to worship, religious, and spiritual gatherings, funeral ceremonies, wedding ceremonies, and other activities constituting the exercise of First Amendment rights.
Even though there is no mass gathering cap on the people who may attend a wedding or funeral ceremony, receptions or visitations before or after weddings and funerals are subject to the mass gathering limit.
Long-term care facilities should continue to restrict visitation of all visitors and nonessential care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, like end-of-life situations.
The restrictions do not apply to essential health care personnel. Long-term care facilities include skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes, family care homes, mental health group homes, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“As with previous orders, these restrictions are a floor. Local governments may enact more strict rules if health officials and local leaders believe it’s in the best interest of their communities,” Gov. Cooper said. “In Safer At Home Phase 2, the three Ws are even more important. Wash your hands frequently, wait 6 feet apart from other people and wear a face covering. The face covering is more about protecting other people from your germs in case you have the virus and just don’t know it yet.”
