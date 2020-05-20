Myrtle’s Market reopens in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle’s Market is open for business once again after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market, located at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street, resumed operations on Wednesday.
Social distancing guidelines will be implemented for attendees and participants. Hand sanitizer stations are also available.
Myrtle’s Market vendors offer homegrown produce, fresh fruits, unique food items and more.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
